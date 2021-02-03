John Travolta Busts Out His ‘Grease’ Dance Moves With Daughter Ella In ScottsMiracle-Gro SB Ad

This Super Bowl Sunday, John Travolta — and ScottsMiracle-Gro — is the one that you want. The ‘Grease’ star joins his 20-year-old daughter and a star-studded commercial that will leave you hand-jiving with joy.

As stated at the start of ScottsMiracle-Gro’s Super Bowl LV commercial, the backyard has had “quite a year.” With many folks rediscovering all the fun they can have while remaining safe at home, Scotts and Miracle-Gro want to keep the good times going and to do so, they enlisted a cast of some of the biggest celebs (and even bigger backyard enthusiasts). Perhaps the biggest – and most adorable – cameo comes from Danny Zuko himself, John Travolta. After fiddling with a phone (“Dad, it’s the red one. The other red one”), he and his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta busy out a Grease-inspired TikTok dance. Suddenly, the idea of a gender-flipped Grease reboot featuring “Dani Zuko” doesn’t seem that bad.

ScottsMiracle-Gro’s Super Bowl spot is full of people who love their backyards. From Martha Stewart suggesting you start a garden (“You know, just not better than mine”) or Carl Weathers saying you can use it to practice your short game, or to The Office’s Leslie David Baker showing you can grill (when not getting pelted by golf-balls), to Kyle Busch using a NASCAR-inspired mower, to fitness instructor Emma Lovewell getting in some reps, it seems there are so many ways to fully appreciate the great outdoors literally in your backyard.

VaynerMedia created this spot about this lawn renaissance (Lawnaissance?) while introducing the new spokesperson for the brand, Pete, a lawn and garden expert. He even invites customers to give him a call at the end of the commercial. In doing so, they could win the lawn and garden of their dreams. Forty-two lucky winners (one for each day between the game and the first day of spring) will receive $15,000 and a personalized consultation with a lawn and garden expert. Consumers can learn more and enter the Scotts and Miracle-Gro Dream Lawn and Garden Giveaway by visiting keepgrowingtoday.com or texting 833-835-3535 to be sent a link to the entry page.

“With the unparalleled passion and enthusiasm we’re seeing around lawn and garden care, particularly among new Millennial homeowners, it seemed only fitting to kick off our busy spring season under the bright lights of Super Bowl LV,” said Josh Peoples, chief marketing officer, ScottsMiracle-Gro, said in a press release. “Our backyards have always offered us an accessible yet meaningful connection to the outdoors, and with this giveaway, we’re giving even more people an opportunity to experience all that the outdoors has to offer, right in their own backyards.”

“The idea behind this Super Bowl campaign is a continuation of what we’ve been doing for our brands over the last year—building relationships with new consumers who have entered the category,” said John Sass, vice president of advertising at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “We’re meeting them where they are, from TikTok to Instagram to the Super Bowl, with breakthrough and dynamic creative ideas that we’ve crafted with our partners at VaynerMedia.”