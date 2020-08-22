John Travolta & Daughter Ella, 20, Dance Together In Sweet Tribute To His Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta shared a heartwarming video of him and his daughter Ella dancing ‘in memory of momma’ Kelly Preston just five weeks after she passed away from breast cancer.

John Travolta, 66, and his daughter Ella, 20, remembered the late Kelly Preston on Aug. 21 by taking part in one of her favorite things: dancing. The actor took to Instagram to share a sweet video that showed him and his look-alike girl swaying and twirling to calming jazz music in what appeared to be a dimly lit restaurant. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me,” the proud husband and dad captioned the clip.

It didn’t take long for John’s followers to respond with loving and supportive comments once he posted the video. “She’s your angel,” one follower wrote while another called the video “beautiful.” “So precious,” a third wrote while a fourth sent the father and daughter “big hugs.”

John and Ella’s dance comes just five weeks after the Grease star announced his 57-year-old wife’s death of breast cancer via social media. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” John wrote in a caption for a pretty photo of Kelly on Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

John also shared that he would be “taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother” in the post but promised to “feel the outpouring of love” from his followers as they all heal from the loss. The heartbreaking post was liked by almost 2 million people and was met with a large number responses that offered condolences and love.

Eleven years before Kelly’s passing, her and John’s son, Jett, sadly passed of a seizure at the age of 16. She is survived, however, by John, Ella, and their youngest son, Benjamin, 9.