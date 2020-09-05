John Travolta has made a heartwarming return to social media with his daughter Ella, two months after Kelly Preston lost her battle with breast cancer.

John Travolta, 66, and his daughter Ella, 20, have made their first public appearance since his wife Kelly Preston tragically passed away in July. The actor shared a heartwarming photo on September 4 as he celebrated musician Tommy Lee‘s wife’s birthday in California. The Grease star sat beside Ella for the group selfie, as he donned a black shirt and offered the camera a sweet smile.

“Lovely lunch today with the Lee’s. Happy birthday @brittanyfurlan!” John captioned his Instagram photo, which showed the group dining at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu. He and Ella were joined by birthday girl Brittany Furlan Lee, who celebrated her 34th birthday, along with Tommy’s eldest son Brandon, 24, and Brittany’s pals Mikaela Hoover, 36, and Daniella Beckerman. Fans were quick to offer the actor words of support in the comments section.

“Hope you and your family are doing well, sending love,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “you are a great man John.” His return to social media comes two months after the death of his wife, Kelly Preston. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” John wrote, alongside a photo of Kelly. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.” The actress was just 57 years old when she lost her battle with breast cancer on July 12. She had been privately fighting the cancer for two years.

Most recently, John paid tribute to his late wife by posting a sweet clip doing something Kelly loved: dancing. In the video, John and Ella were seen swaying and twirling to calming jazz music in what looked to be a dimly lit restaurant. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me,” he sweetly captioned the clip.