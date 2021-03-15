John Travolta Shares Rare Photo Of Son Ben, 10, 8 Months After Kelly Preston’s Death

Nearly a year after Kelly Preston’s heartbreaking death, John Travolta shared some good news – and a rare photo of their young son.

John Travolta, 67, had some good news on Sunday (March 14.) The Hollywood Icon shared that his 10-year-old son, Ben Travolta, had adopted a new furry friend. “Ben’s new cast, Crystal,” John captioned the photo he posted to his Instagram. In the pic, Ben – whose eyes and smile look just like his father’s – is cuddles a white floof of a cat. John also smiles for the camera, his hands wrapped around his young boy. It’s not every day that John shares a pic of his young son, so this was indeed a rare treat.

The news, which comes eight months after Kelly Preston’s passing, was greeted with love and support by fans in the comments section. “Crystal is Beautiful, Ben! Looks like she loves you a lot:)” “So fluffy and cute Congrats Ben” “Good for Crystal.” “So adorable.” “Great pet choice. Welcome Crystal” “Ben looks so much like you!”

Ben celebrated his tenth birthday on Nov. 24, 2020, and his father celebrated by sharing a photo of the two of them in a warm embrace. “Happy 10th birthday, my wonderful Ben!” John captioned the photo of him giving his son a massive hug. “I love you!” Ben’s sister – and John’s 20-year-old daughter – Ella Travolta, also celebrated her baby bro’s B-day. “To the sweetest boy in the world, I am so lucky to have you in my life. Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day. You are my best friend, and I love you to the moon and back.”

The Travolta family suffered a terrible loss in July when Kelly lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. John, her husband of 29-years, mourned her and thanked everyone for their support in a heartfelt message posted one day after her death. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

John’s friend, Tommy Lee, gave an update on John in October 2020, saying that the Grease star was “doing really well” in the months after losing Kelly. “He has a great team of people around him, his kids are doing wonderful,” said the Motley Crue drummer. “He’s doing everything to make them comfortable, and I think, just personally knowing that it’s been happening or coming up, I’m sure it doesn’t ease the pain at all of…having something slowly come that you can kind of start to prepare for.”