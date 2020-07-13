Ella Travolta, 20, Honors ‘Courageous’ Mom Kelly Preston After Her Death: ‘Thank You For Your Love’

Kelly Preston received a touching public tribute from her daughter, Ella, after news broke that she had sadly died from breast cancer on July 12.

Ella Travolta, 20, took to Instagram to mourn her mother, Kelly Preston, hours after her death. The 20-year-old shared a gorgeous photo of her mom, who died from breast cancer on July 12. Along with the photo, she penned the sweetest message in honor of the actress, who was married to Ella’s dad, John Travolta.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” Ella said. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.

In addition to Ella, Kelly and John also have a nine-year-old son, Benjamin. Their other son, Jett, who was autistic, died in 2009 after suffering a seizure. He was just 16 years old at the time. Kelly and John were married in 1991 when she passed away, and the actor also posted a sweet tribute on his Instagram page.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” John wrote. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

A rep for Kelly confirmed that the actress had secretly been battling breast cancer for two years. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the rep told People. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought light to everything she touched.”