John Travolta Sends Love To Look-Alike Daughter Ella On 21st Birthday With Rare Pic: ‘Dad Adores You’

John Travolta dedicated a lovely Instagram post to his ‘beautiful’ daughter Ella on her birthday. Check out his touching tribute to the 21-year-old.

John Travolta is one proud father, and that couldn’t have been more evident than in his birthday dedication to his daughter, Ella Travolta. The actor, 67, took to Instagram on April 3 and shared a lovely photo of his daughter, who bore a striking resemblance to her famous dad. Far more precious than the photo, however, were the touching words that John wrote as his caption for his daughter’s 21st birthday post, which you can see below.

“Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you,” John wrote, adding a red heart emoji following his words. The post was such a sweet reminder of how important John’s family is to the longtime star. Indeed, John and his late wife, Kelly Preston, have even passed along their acting talent to their daughter.

Prior to the 2021 Super Bowl, John and Ella appeared together in an ad for ScottsMiracle-Gro. In the commercial, John proved that he could still bust out some first-rate moves like he did in the 1978 film Grease. “Dad, it’s the red one. The other red one,” Ella said to her dad while he fiddled with an iPhone. As the music finally came on, John and Ella did a synchronized dance, with a fun little reference to Grease!

John has always been so proud of his children, including 10-year-old son Benjamin Travolta, and his late son Jett Travolta, who tragically passed away at the age of 16 in 2009. It definitely has been a difficult year for John, who lost his beloved wife and the mother of their children in July 2020 following her private battle with breast cancer. During the holidays, Ella offered fans of her family an update on what she was looking forward to as she and her family moved into the future.

“Before the night was over, I just wanted to say goodnight and Merry Christmas, and I hope you all have a beautiful day,” Ella said in her December 26 video, which she shared to Instagram. “I’m looking forward to the New Year with all of you.” It looks as though Ella, John, and Ben have a lot to look forward to in the future, as they continue to love and support one another and keep the memory of Kelly alive.