Why Kanye West Didn’t Host An Easter Sunday Service: Plus — Why He Wasn’t With His Kids For Holiday

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY how Kanye West spent his Easter in Wyoming, while Kim Kardashian and their kids were in Palm Springs.

Kanye West‘s Easter holiday was spent considering the future of his Sunday Services. A source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife why the rapper, 43, hasn’t been doing as many performances as he usually did, especially when he and his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 40, were together. “Kanye was up in Wyoming for Easter. Kanye’s Sunday Services have been suspended,” the source shared with HL.

“Between 2-3 months ago, he did one in [Wyoming],” HL learned from the insider. The event, however, “was really private,” per our source. “It’s not like [what] he was doing before, because he didn’t have lots of people. It was exclusive and his people only, all because of COVID,” they went on. “He’s not doing them in the same way they were before where they’re being promoted and shown.”

The rapper does have high hopes that he’ll be able “to do [Sunday Service] again, definitely, once it’s safe. The ones he had, he did them small. They’re ultra exclusive,” our source explained. But while Kanye was in Wyoming, Kim was celebrating Easter in Palm Springs with the Kar-Jenner clan. As to further explanation for why Kanye was not in attendance, our source revealed, “it’s because Kim has been the main caretaker. He’s focusing on his Yeezy’s and his music right now and those are the reasons as to why he wasn’t there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids)

Kim and Kanye have quietly been maneuvering their divorce over the course of the last few months. The former couple has seemingly been living separate lives, and Kim has put a lot of her focus on spending time with their four little ones. The Easter holiday meant that the entire Kar-Jenner clan got to be together for the special holiday, and create new family memories.

HollywoodLife reached out to Kanye West’s rep for comment.