Teresa Giudice & Her 4 Lookalike Daughters Stun in White Outfits For Gorgeous Family Pic

In a sweet photo from her father’s memorial, Teresa Giudice wrote her four daughters are ‘what get’ her ‘through.’

Teresa Giudice, 48, and her daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, looked so gorgeous in her latest Instagram photo! The five women all matched in white outfits in the snap from Giacinto Gorga‘s memorial service, which was featured on the most recent episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey. “they are what get me through #luckiestmomintheworld,” Teresa captioned the sweet photo, posted on Thursday, April 8.

The mom-of-four looked like a goddess in a stunning white mesh gown from contemporary label PatBO. The dress featured a summer-ready spaghetti strap, slit and deep plunge, along with an asymmetrical tiered skirt and sash. She accessorized with Cartier’s white gold “Just Un Clou” diamond bracelet, a white Hermes clic clac bangle, layered gold necklaces and a strappy sandal. Her eldest daughter Gia sported a ruched mini dress along wit her signature Cartier gold LOVE bracelet.

Teresa sadly lost her father, whom she had an extremely close relationship, in April 2020. Giacinto was 76 years old at the time of his passing, and had been battling persistent health problems — one of which lead to him being hospitalized in Jan. 2020. Shortly after his death, the reality star posted an emotional tribute to social media. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” she wrote. “I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in my crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore, and my travel buddy,” the New Jersey native penned, thanking him for being “the best husband, father and Nonno.”

The memorial was front and center on last nights’ episode of RHONJ. Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga‘s ended up having an argument with wife Melissa Gorga after he said she’s “changed” so much since they married. Joe went on to explain he wanted her to be a stay-at-home mom but said they’re “growing apart” as she has pivoted to becoming a businesswoman. Melissa retorted by calling Joe “spoiled,” but they were able to move beyond the fight for the memorial service.