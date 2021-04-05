Christie Brinkley’s Stunning Lookalike Daughter Sailor, 22, Rocks Cute Bikini In New Pics

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is reminding fans how much she’s her mom Christie’s mini-me in gorgeous new bikini photographs.

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Christie Brinkley‘s daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook‘s stunning good looks. She’s practically a carbon copy of her legendary model mom, 67, and flaunting the fabulous figure that comes with her amazing genetics. The 22-year-old shared three Instagram photos on Apr. 5, looking magazine-worthy with her perfect posing. She donned a white bikini and let her long, flowing blonde locks blow in the breeze.

Sailor appeared makeup-free in a high-waisted two piece with delicate black drawings of a woman’s body on it. The swimsuit featured belted bottoms and a top with large straps. Sailor wore a white, unbuttoned wide-cuffed blouse pulled down around her elbows to show off her sleek swimwear.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition model already knows her angles, posing with her right leg slightly forward in all three of the snapshots, yet positioning the rest of her body to show off her fit figure. Sailor’s trim waist and toned abs were visible in both front and side shots. She appeared inside of an open-air gazebo with green trees and a lake behind her.

Between having a mom who graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition a whopping three times and the family’s bi-annual trips to their home in the Turks and Caicos, Sailor knows how to work a swimsuit. She didn’t write anything in the caption, instead posting emojis for a white dove, a cloud and a desert island.

Fans gushed in the comments about how “beautiful” and “stunning” Sailor is. With her long blonde hair and blue eyes, user @kim_delaney32 told her “You look so much like your mom here. Gorgeous,” and fan @stillwatersjewelry added “You look like your momma wow.” Sailor appearing in SI alongside her then-63-year-old mom in 2017 and got her own solo spread in 2018.

Despite her stunning figure and gorgeous face, Sailor admitted in May 2020 that she suffered from body dysmorphia. In an Instagram post, she wrote in the caption, “I’ve been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i’m not as skinny as i once was. The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong,” she confessed.

“I go on instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look ‘perfect’… shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And i compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body?” she continued.

“What I’ve learned is that I run every day. I go to the gym 6 times a week. I fuel my body with beautiful food. I am so f**king LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life. I’m so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of. So as most 21st century girls would do, I’m putting this out there on Instagram. Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn’t always look ‘pleasant’ (whatever the f**k that means) and I am 100% imperfect human. And I’m proud as hell of my body! If you’re out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You’re body is so magical. That’s all. Have a nice day,” she ended her thought-provoking and inspirational message.