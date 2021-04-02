Britney Spears Shuts Down Suggestions That Someone Else Controls Her Social Media: ‘I Write My Posts’

Britney Spears confirmed that she is in control of her social media posts on Instagram, according to a new report.

After fans speculated that Britney Spears hasn’t been in control of her Instagram platform, the pop star, 39, has confirmed that she is the one behind her social media accounts. “I write my posts,” Britney shared in a statement to TMZ in a new report. Speculation began swirling around the “Circus” singer and what she was in control of following the harrowing New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. Her former makeup artist, Billy Brasfield, alleged that Britney told him she was not the one behind her March 30 Instagram post, in which she shared her reaction to the documentary. HollywoodLife reached out to Britney’s rep for a statement but did not receive a response as of press time.

The post in question explained that the longtime performer felt “embarrassed” after the documentary. But Brit’s former makeup artist said that she wasn’t the one who wrote the lengthy caption to the post. Now, however, Britney is sharing with TMZ that she is “not talking to [Billy] at all…I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Following the explosive documentary, Britney’s roughly 13-year conservatorship was back in the spotlight, as new legal changes ensued, including Britney’s wish to have Jodi Montgomery appointed as her new conservator. But the documentary also shed a light on the scrutiny that Britney, who was a teenager and young mom during pivotal points in her career, faced at the hands of the media. Just a few days ago, it seemed like Britney had finally revealed to her fans how she felt about the investigative documentary.

“My life has always been very speculated …watched … and judged really my whole life,” the caption to her March 30 post read, which featured a video of Britney dancing in her home. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people,” she continued. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day,” she continued, adding a series of thumbs down emojis.

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes,” she shared. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness. Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.”