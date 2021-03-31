Katharine McPhee Loves Her ‘Curves’ As She Rocks A Bikini 5 Weeks After Giving Birth: See Pic

See Pic

Just weeks after giving birth to son Rennie, Kat McPhee is back in a two-piece and ready for spring! The ‘Smash’ star told fans why she’s loving her new ‘curves.’

Hot mama alert! Katharine McPhee lit up Instagram with a stunning bikini photo, just five weeks after giving birth to her first child. Kat, 37, posed for a classic mirror selfie in her bathroom, decked out in a retro two-piece, tinted beige sunglasses, and gold earrings. She explained to her fans why she’s embracing the way her body looks (incredible, obviously) after welcoming baby Rennie Foster into the world.

“Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me,” Katharine, who gave birth to her son in February, sweetly captioned her March 30 photo, which you can see above. The Smash icon is posing with a definite air of confidence, her hand resting on her hip while giving the camera a sly smile. It looks as if Katharine was in the middle of picking out a new wardrobe for spring.

Her previous Instagram Stories showed her in a sea of wide-brimmed sun hats, cute coverups, and swimsuits. She posted another selfie in the brown bikini, posing alongside her trusty stylist, Monica Rose. This look is definitely a win for the Country Comfort star. And, it’s just one of the gorgeous looks the singer has rolled out post-baby.

Katharine McPhee walks the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Shutterstock)

Just three weeks after having her baby, Kat slipped into a forest green silk dress to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The slim dress featured a high slit that exposed her thigh. She completed the look with a pair of nude high heels and a green sequined protective face mask. Another winning outfit? Her pleated Valentino midi shirtdress that showed off her small waist. Does she ever miss?