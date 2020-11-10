Katharine McPhee Reveals Her Baby Bump In High-Waisted White Skirt While Running Errands — Pics

Katharine McPhee stepped out for some shopping on November 9 and showed off her growing pregnant belly in a casual and comfortable black and white ensemble! Check out the latest pics!

Katharine McPhee spent her manic Monday in West Hollywood running errands of a special kind. The American Idol alum, 36, was spotted on November 9 buying some essentials for her precious bundle of joy. The expectant, first-time mom was seen rocking a high-waisted white skirt, which accentuated her growing belly effortlessly. Katharine went with a classic black and white look, fashioning a black, long sleeve crop top for the brisk autumn weather.

The singer and actress also wore a pair of white sandals and a white face mask along with sunglasses. Katharine was spotted leaving Couture Kids on Robertson with some wrapped gifts — potentially for a famous friend — and a bag of her own! Katharine looked truly radiant in her casual outfit, as she and her husband, David Foster, 71, prepare to welcome their first child together in the months to come!

Fans learned in early October that Katharine and David are expecting their first child together. Katharine has since been spotted on rare outings with her beau, but the pair have been staying fairly low-key when it comes to Katharine’s pregnancy. In fact, the pair got together with famous pals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to celebrate the happy news over dinner, mere days after fans learned Katharine and David’s happy news!

It’s such an exciting time for the couple, who married on June 28, 2019 in a beautiful, intimate ceremony in London. When it comes to the couple’s plans, babies were always on the brain. “Katharine and David have been trying to get pregnant for months and so this is something they were planning for a while now,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Katharine has always wanted to start a family with a loving husband and have children, so for all of this to happen is her dream come true. She couldn’t be happier and can’t wait to start the next chapter as a mommy.”

David has been married four times prior to his nuptials with Katharine. The acclaimed musician has five biological daughters, and it appears that his adult children are simply excited for their father! “[David’s daughters] are all for this, they’re so thrilled for Katherine and their dad. They love them together and they think this is going to be great for their dad. They know how much Katherine’s been wanting to get pregnant, so this is good news that they have all been waiting for.”