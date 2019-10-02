Katharine McPhee Throws Some Cheeky Shade At Kim Kardashian With Bikini Selfie

Katharine McPhee posted a sexy new photo and joked that her husband, David Foster, was the one who actually shared it while ‘playing on’ her phone. Sound familiar? Well, that’s because Kim Kardashian did the same thing back in 2015!

There is some shade being thrown on social media — but don’t worry, it’s all in good fun! Katharine McPhee, 35, shared a bikini pic and cheeky caption to her Instagram on Oct. 2 in the same style as a past Kim Kardashian, 38 post. Kim’s original 2015 photo featured the reality star wearing a silver sequin bikini, showing off her toned body with her hands on her hips and pouting for the camera. It seemed that Kim had a tiny hacker on her phone as she captioned the image, “North posted this on IG while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how she chose it but I’m not complaining RP.”

Four years later, Katharine is pulling the same stunt. In the photo, Katharine held up her phone to take a mirror selfie, showing off her insane abs in the process. Her floral and black bikini from Zimmermann was front and center, as the former American Idol contestant captioned the image, “[My husband] David [Foster] posted this while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how he chose it but I’m not complaining.” Adding to the nod of approval for the tactic, Katharine actually tagged Kim in her Instagram photo! What a bold move.

Some fans, however, were not in on the joke. In fact, back in the comments section of the post, one follower was pretty confused by the caption. “Why would a 60 year old man being playing games on your phone. Just own it. You look good and posted a pic,” adding a confused emoji. Katharine quickly jumped into the comments to tell the follower, “No. No. Look up an old Kim K tweet! You’ll get it,” the singer added with a laughing and crying emoji, followed by a heart.

Honestly, if fans didn’t get it, the confusion is totally understandable — and even if David didn’t actually post the pic, we’re sure he enjoyed seeing it! The singer married Katharine in a lavish wedding ceremony on June 28. Since then, the lovebirds made their first public appearance as a married couple in West Hollywood while out for dinner on a date night. Katharine has also posted a number of sweet photos from their nuptials since their lovely ceremony. Now, we’ll get to enjoy more of the new husband and wife as they share their love.