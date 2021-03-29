J.Lo, 51, Dances In A Yellow Bikini To Ex Drake’s Song After Reuniting With A-Rod In The D.R.

Jennifer Lopez sizzled in the sun while wearing a bikini and dancing to former flame Drake’s song ‘POPSTAR.’

Jennifer Lopez, 51, had some fun by the pool on her day off and made a very specific song choice. She danced in a yellow bikini to Drake, 34, and DJ Khaled’s song “POPSTAR” in a number of videos she posted to her Instagram Story on March 28. Alex Rodriguez, 45, was not featured in the videos.

J.Lo had a drink in her hand and captioned one of the videos, “Cheers to the weekend.” The actress had her hair up in a messy bun and wore sunglasses. At one point as she danced to Drake’s hit tune, she showed off that winning smile.

Jennifer and Drake have a very interesting history together. They sparked romance rumors in December 2016 when Drake attended two of J.Lo’s shows. J.Lo posted a sweet selfie with Drake after one of her shows. A few weeks later, J.Lo shared a photo of Drake with his arms around her. They even spent New Year’s together. However, the relationship came to a quick end in February 2017. A few weeks later, J.Lo was dating former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

The actress has been in the Dominican Republic for weeks filming the upcoming romantic-comedy Shotgun Wedding. A-Rod recently flew to the island to be with J.Lo after reports were published that they had broken up. However, the day after the split reports, the couple issued a statement saying they are still together and “working through some things.” That same day, A-Rod was asked if he was single. “No,” A-Rod plainly put it.

The split reports came weeks after rumors swirled that A-Rod allegedly had an online relationship with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, 30. The reality star later put the rumors to rest and stressed in a statement to Page Six that she and A-Rod had “never met up” in person and had only “spoken on the phone.” She added that they had “never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

Since the relationship drama started, the former MLB player has been in the Dominican Republic by J.Lo’s side. They have put the breakup speculation to rest in multiple instances. They were spotted kissing and working together on March 16. A-Rod also shared a sweet selfie with J.Lo and has shared photos and videos of his amazing views from the Dominican Republic.