Rihanna Hugs Bow Wow’s Daughter, 9, In Sweet Photo After They Run Into Each Other At Dinner

Rihanna made Bow Wow’s daughter’s day when she posed for a cute snap with the 9-year-old while out to dinner in LA!

A bucket list moment! Bow Wow‘s daughter, Shai met Rihanna for the first time on Tuesday night (March 23) and it was a moment she’ll never forget. The Savage X Fenty founder, 33, and the rapper, 34, crossed paths while out to dinner separately at celeb hotspot Nobu in West Hollywood, when 9-year-old Shai met her idol.

“Guess who we ran into at dinner…” Bow Wow (née Shad Moss) wrote over the adorable snap, which he shared to Instagram Stories after the unexpected run-in. “This made her whole year. And she’s your #1 fan Shai,” he gushed. Bow’s ex, Shai’s mom, Joie Chavis shared on social media that her daughter said “Mommy, she smells soooo good,” after meeting Rihanna.

Shai also shared the cute snap to her personal Instagram account that has nearly 300k followers and is managed by Joie. “That’s my best friend! [sic] ahhhh I met Rihanna you guys!!!”, she captioned her post, which included a bunch of heart emojis.

Bow is also dad to a son, who he welcomed with model Olivia Sky in September 2020. The rapper confirmed the news on Twitter at the time by sharing a photo of the then-newborn, writing, "Man you gone take all the girls."

Meanwhile, RiRi stepped out for dinner looking fashion forward… per usual. The singer — who recently shared that she may release new music sometime “soon” — stunned in an ivory slip-dress that accentuated her amazing curves. She wore over an oversized shearling-lined, brown leather jacket that was cropped at the waist and hung off her one shoulder.

Rihanna completed her look with a pair of pointed champagne-colored boots that appeared metallic and slouchy at her mid-calf. The beauty and fashion mogul, who wore a black protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had her gorgeous braids pulled back in a top knot. She was photographed solo and carried her cell phone during the outing.