Rihanna Hugs Bow Wow’s Daughter, 9, In Sweet Photo After They Run Into Each Other At Dinner
Rihanna made Bow Wow’s daughter’s day when she posed for a cute snap with the 9-year-old while out to dinner in LA!
A bucket list moment! Bow Wow‘s daughter, Shai met Rihanna for the first time on Tuesday night (March 23) and it was a moment she’ll never forget. The Savage X Fenty founder, 33, and the rapper, 34, crossed paths while out to dinner separately at celeb hotspot Nobu in West Hollywood, when 9-year-old Shai met her idol.
Meanwhile, RiRi stepped out for dinner looking fashion forward… per usual. The singer — who recently shared that she may release new music sometime “soon” — stunned in an ivory slip-dress that accentuated her amazing curves. She wore over an oversized shearling-lined, brown leather jacket that was cropped at the waist and hung off her one shoulder.
Rihanna completed her look with a pair of pointed champagne-colored boots that appeared metallic and slouchy at her mid-calf. The beauty and fashion mogul, who wore a black protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had her gorgeous braids pulled back in a top knot. She was photographed solo and carried her cell phone during the outing.