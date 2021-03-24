See Pic

Rihanna Rocks Sexy Satin Dress & Boots For Night Out — Pic

Rihanna looked as classy and fashionable as ever during her night out in West Hollywood. See the latest photo of the star!

Rihanna has always been an inspired fashionista, but she took her latest look to new heights with some vintage vibes. The Savage X Fenty founder, 33, stepped out on the evening of March 23 in West Hollywood and hit up Nobu for dinner. While heading towards the restaurant, paparazzi captured the singer and mogul’s epic look for the night.

The star sported a gorgeous ivory satin dress with a scooped neckline and crinkled fabric around the skirt. The dress featured a midi length — just below Riri’s knees — and complimented the star effortlessly. Rihanna paired her dress with a set of pointed toe boots that rested just above her ankles. Topping off the look, Rihanna added an aviator jacket which featured hues of mocha and taupe. Along with her look, she also wore a black face mask to keep herself and those around her safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rihanna has seriously been giving fans so much life with her fashion choices as of late. The singer proved that she was wholly ready for spring when she stepped out on March 19 in a pastel look. The coat was a vintage piece by Chanel and featured hues of pink and blue, while the blue necklace she wore was a stunning ’90s accessory by Dior by John Galliano. You can see the ensemble below!

Rihanna’s style has been giving off major ’90s vibes, but we’re not surprised that the mogul is jumping on reimagined trends from decades ago. Rihanna has always been an icon in the world of fashion, and her inclusive platform when it comes to Savage X Fenty has inspired millions. While Rihanna has been looking ready for spring with her own looks that she’s sported while out and about, she’s also shown that her label is ready to head into the new season.

Prior to her latest outings, Rihanna debuted the Savage X Fenty spring collection. Much like her recent vintage looks, the collection features a slew of ’60s inspired floral patterns and cuts, perfect for a sexy throwback to make any person feel confident. We love seeing Rihanna’s style evolution continue to unfold and we cannot wait to see what trend she tries next!