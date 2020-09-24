Olivia Sky: 5 Things To Know About Instagram Model Who Had Baby Boy With Bow Wow

Bow Wow confirmed on September 24 that he welcomed a baby boy with Olivia Sky. Following the good news, fans started asking questions about the new mom and if she’s dating the rapper. Here’s everything we know about Olivia…

Congratulations are in order for Bow Wow and Olivia Sky, who are the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy! After much speculation, the 33-year-old rapper confirmed on Thursday that he is indeed the father of the model’s son. The parents have not yet disclosed their child’s name or his exact birth date. The baby news has raised many fan questions about Olivia regarding her background and how she first met Bow Wow. — Here’s five quick facts about Olivia:

1. Olivia Sky is an Instagram model. — Some of the posts on her Instagram page, which has over 72,000 followers, include professional modeling photos. Olivia is pictured donning lingerie and swimsuits in a number of different posts. Additionally, the email tab on her Instagram page leads to a “booking” email, which usually means she can be contacted for modeling and other work-related job inquiries.

2. Is she dating Bow Wow? — That’s another piece of the story that remains a mystery. Things were quiet between the two before the birth of their son. Bow and Olivia haven’t been spotted out together together recently, although she was pregnant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not to mention, the pair hasn’t communicated on social media after welcoming their son.

3. Olivia appears to be from Atlanta. — According to the locations on her Instagram page, she spends a lot of time in Georgia. Although, she’s traveled to many other locations within the United States including, Los Angeles and Florida.

4. She’s a dog lover. — One of her Instagram highlights includes a collection of adorable pups. It’s unclear which one is hers.

5. Olivia is a very private person. — There is no bio on her Instagram page, which only contains photos of herself. Therefore, her friends, family, work and other interests are unknown at this time.