Bow Wow Confirms He’s A New Dad With First Photo Of Newborn Son With Model Olivia Sky

Bow Wow has finally confirmed what many fans have been speculating — that Olivia Sky gave birth to his first son. The rapper revealed the news shortly after he hinted in his new song that his daughter Shai has a ‘brother.’

Bow Wow is officially a father of two! The rapper, 33, took to social media on September 24, to confirm once and for all that he welcomed a baby boy with model Olivia Sky. Bow shared a photo to both Instagram and Twitter that showed his son sleeping peacefully. He added a prince emoji and an animated blue heart alongside his posts.

Man you gone take all the girls. 🤴 pic.twitter.com/tOjqoxQFyu — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 24, 2020

“Man you gone take all the girls,” Bow (née Shade Moss) wrote on Twitter. Additionally, the Growing Up Hip Hop star revealed the good news to TMZ, saying that he welcomed his “Prince Bow.” It’s unclear which name Bow and Olivia chose for their bundle of joy, their first child together.

The speculation around whether or not Bow fathered a child with Olivia began sometime in August. According to fans, she admitted that Bow was the father of her son during a live Q&A on social media. When a fan asked why it was kept a secret, Olivia replied, “Saves a lot of headache.”

Shortly after, Bow added fuel to the baby rumors when he rapped about having a son in his latest song, “D.W.M.O.D. (Dealing With My Own Demons).” The lyrics begin with him saying his nine-year-old daughter, Shai Moss, asked him about having a “brother.” Bow shares Shai with his ex Joie Chavis.

Bow Wow raps on the song: “Shai asking about a brother, I don’t know what to say / That’s gonna be one of them talks we have face to face / I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in ‘em / I’m peeping on the swag and see the resemblance / Seen the boy three times, why would I lie? / Baby mom brings him through so we can spend some time / And if he’s mine, I’m stepping up / Kobe set that example, you know I send my blessings up / I told you dealing with me was going to be hard to do (facts).”