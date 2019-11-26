Omarion Replaces B2K With Bow Wow On ‘Millennium’ Tour After Feud With Lil Fizz

Omarion is going back on tour, but it looks like B2K isn’t coming along for the ride. The R&B singer replaced his own group with Bow Wow amidst his ongoing feud with Lil Fizz.

Omarion, 35, is heading out on his Millennium Tour with a few new faces and some major changes. The Millennium Tour 2020 was announced on Nov. 26 and with the reveal came a subtle diss at his fellow B2K member, Lil Fizz. That’s right — B2K is no longer joining the tour. Instead, Omarion is bringing Bow Wow with him, along with a swath of other artists including Lloyd, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy. But that’s not all. Adding a bit of drama to the announcement, Omarion shared the news on Fizz’s 34th birthday.

In the post on Instagram, Omarion was clearly thrilled with the lineup that was shared with fans and followers. “We are so excited to announce The Millennium Tour 2020,” the announcement began. “Come rock with @omarion @shadmoss, @therealyingyangtwins @curlyheadedblackboy @sammiealways @prettyricky and @souljaboy! Tour cities will be announced on Monday, December 2nd. Pre-sale starts Thursday, December 5th at 10AM local time. Save $5 off the purchase of your ticket with Pre-sale code: PARTY. Be the first to know by joining the tour’s email list and get tickets at 👉 GSquaredEvents.com,” the caption concluded, which you can see here.

Things have been quite dicey between Omarion and Lil Fizz for a while now, so we’re not too surprised by the news. Fizz made his relationship with Omarion’s ex, Apryl Jones, official with an Instagram post on Oct. 27. “Good things come to those who wait,” Fizz captioned the snap of the pair. Apryl loved the snap, too, responding “Absolutely” in the comments. Omarion has remained fairly quiet since the newly minted couple got together.

However, he has broken his silence on their relationship in the last few weeks. “I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion shared with Vlad TV on Nov. 16when he was asked about Apryl and Fizz’s relationship. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy.” Apryl and Fizz’s budding romance has been documented on the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and while Omarion has appeared relatively unbothered by the situation he did have one stipulation. “She’s still the mother of my children,” he continued. “When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life! I think people should do whatever makes them happy.” As fans know, there’s a lot of history between Apryl and Omarion.

The couple share two children together, a son, born in 2014, and a daughter, born in 2016. The couple ended their relationship in July 2016 before Apryl started seeing Fizz. What makes the whole situation a bit more intense is that Fizz and Omarion were good friends in their group B2K. Yikes! If Omarion wanted to send a not-so-subtle message to his fellow B2K member, this might be the way he chose to do it.