Bow Wow Quits Growing Up Hip Hop With Instagram Slam: See Pic

Did Bow Wow just bow out of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop?’ The ‘Bounce With Me’ rapper hinted that he and Angela Simmons bounced from the reality TV show, and they’re on to ‘bigger and better things.’

“We done [with] Growing Up Hip Hop,” Bow Wow, 33, posted to his Instagram Story in the early hours of Mar. 12. “We on to bigger and better things. [Angela Simmons] let’s do the unthinkable.” The rapper also included the #History hashtag along with an animated gif of the word “Cancelled.” It seems that after three seasons as a supporting member of Growing Up Hip Hop and three seasons as a featured cast member of the spin-off, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Bow Wow is all done with the WE tv reality series. HollywoodLife has reached out for confirmation about his possible exit and will update this story with any further developments as they are made known.

Though, what does Bow Wow’s message mean for Angela’s future with the series? The 32-year-old daughter of Rev. Run of RUN-DMC has been a staple of Growing Up Hip Hop. She’s been a main cast member since the show’s debut in 2016. Does this mean that she and Bow Wow are getting their own show? And does his message seemingly spoil the rumored love triangle drama involving Angela, Bow Wow and Romeo Miller?

After rumblings from fans theorizing that Romeo, 30, wasn’t pleased with Angela’s Instagram pictures and friendship with her ex, Bow Wow, and she seemingly addressed this while on E! News’ digital series, Just The Sip. “It goes back to me not really caring. But also as a friend, if [Romeo’s] a real friend, then I’d like you to have that conversation with me. Whether or not I’m going to stop or not would be on me. But as a friend, if you feel like it’s something you don’t like to see, then have that conversation with me,” she said. “Even now, I’m so over talking about him because it just got blown out of proportion at this point.”

However, she stressed that she and Bow Wow are just good friends, and any talk of a love triangle is nonsense. “I’ve known this man since I was 17. Our stories are countless. I love him to death. That is like my people. I don’t know where we’ll wound up,” she said. “We’re friends. We’re cool. I’m going to support everything he does and vice versa, but to me, I feel like the world always sticks me with Romeo or Bow. It’s like, can I date other people or you want me just stuck with this?”