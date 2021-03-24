Rihanna Reveals She May Release A New Song ‘Soon’ & Fans Go Wild: ‘Finally’

Rihanna once again teased a 9th album on Instagram! The singer took to Instagram to celebrate album ‘Anti’ still being on the Billboard 200 chart for 5 years.



Rihanna fans have been patiently waiting for a ninth album, and the 33-year-old just teased that she could be dropping some new tunes shortly! It all started when the singer took to Instagram to celebrate an incredible and historic milestone for her last album, Anti, which came out in Jan. 2016. Her eighth album has now spent a record-breaking five years on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first Black artist to ever hit the goal. She posted the news as well as a compilation video from her tour to celebrate.

“Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle… #Anti #WomensHistoryMonth

congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team,” she wrote. Fans flooded her comment section with applause, with one writing, “celebrate by releasing a new song!!” The post didn’t go unnoticed by the Savage x Fenty designer, writing, “I think I should” then “just 1 tho lol.” Over 700 followers liked and commented back, begging her not to “tease” them. “Girl u betta,” and “pleaseeeee drop the album,” others pleaded.

This isn’t the first time RiRi — who just bought a new $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion — has teased R9. “I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about,” she said to Access back in July 2020, shortly after the drop of her Fenty Skin line. “It probably is gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone because I got enough stress, questions and, ‘R9, when’s the album coming…they don’t leave me alone!” she added.

She also revealed she felt a similar pressure from her fans — a.k.a the Rihanna Navy — before dropping Anti (prior to that, fans had been waiting four years from the release of 2012’s Unapologetic). “My fans, they want it and they want it now,” she went on. “And I remember this specifically when I was making Anti. It was my first day in the studio, first day, which is like, you’re still really early in the discovery stages, right. A paparazzi caught me going into the studio and after that, they thought my album was coming out that week,” she recalled.

Early on in Rihanna’s career, she dropped her albums back-to-back: Music of the Sun dropped in 2005, quickly followed up by 2006’s A Girl Like Me — spawning smash hit “SOS.” 2007 brought on a whole new year with “Umbrella” and Good Girl Gone Bad. Her next four albums, Rated R, Loud, Talk That Talk, and Unapologetic all dropped consecutively from 2009 – 2012, with a four year gap before Anti.

Of course, Rihanna has been busy with several other business ventures in recent years with the successful launch of Fenty Beauty and Skin, as well as Savage X Fenty lingerie. Rihanna also fronted the first new LVMH clothing line, Fenty, in years — but the house was recently announced to be on hiatus. “In the past, I’d shoot out an album in three months, but now, I don’t have the luxury of doing that because I have other baby,” Rihanna also said to Access, referencing her other ventures.