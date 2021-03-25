Kylie Jenner Wears Sheer, Cutout Bodysuit With Just A Black Blazer In Mirror Selfie — See Pic

Kylie Jenner sizzled in a sheer bodysuit and an oversized blazer on Instagram, sharing a casual look at her barely-there outfit in a mirror selfie straight from her closet!

Kylie Jenner always slays — even when she’s taking her selfies inside her closet. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 23, posted another “photo dump” on Instagram, and nestled among those gems was a sultry shot of herself posing in a sheer bodysuit. The Thierry Mugler number is full-body but barely covers any of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Her one-piece (see the second image in the photoset above) is held together with tiny black panels the run vertically up her body, and the rest consists of sheer cutouts. Essentially, it only offers full coverage where it needs it. The bodysuit is currently unavailable online, but similar styles from the designer run for roughly $1000.

Kylie paired the barely-there number with an oversized black blazer to give it a little unexpected edge. She accessorized with black leather gloves and a pair of classic black pumps. She went without makeup and her hair pulled back in a bun for the mirror selfie. This was clearly shot just for dress up fun!

This is far from the first time that Kylie has rocked a sheer bodysuit. She recently went for a baby blue version from Poster Girl, again with sheer cutouts, on Instagram. This time, she was posing on a couch and giving off retro vibes. She captioned the post, “main character.”

Amongst her other “photo dump” pics? A shot of herself posing in matching bikinis with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. The photo showed the gals basking in the sun while sitting poolside, working on their tans. The trio all wore variations of the same bronze bikini and had their eyes closed while posing sultrily in the California sunshine.