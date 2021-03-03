Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Wear Nothing But Oversized Dress Shirts In Sultry New Pic

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian twinned in oversized dress shirts for a hot new mirror selfie. The sisters were revealing what $24 beauty item ‘changed Kourt’s makeup game.’

Kylie Jenner, 23, is once again proving that oversized dress shirts are going to be a hot commodity in Spring of 2021. The makeup mogul wore the statement piece in a bathroom mirror selfie and was joined by her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, who was wearing the same bardot-style dress shirt. The sister duo especially twinned since both Kourtney and Kylie have raven manes, which they wore in wet waves. Kourt’s lifestyle and wellness blog, Poosh, shared the twinning photo on its Instagram page on March 2 and even teased Kylie’s beauty hack that Kourtney just learned.

“What $24 item changed Kourt’s makeup game? (Thanks for the tip, @kyliejenner.) Head to the link in our bio to find out her latest must-have beauty tool,” the caption underneath the sisters’ Instagram post read. Well, we did your homework for you: that $24 life-changing product turned out to be a foundation mixing palette from TEMPTU Pro! “[Kylie] puts a few pumps of foundation on the plate and then applies from there with either a brush or blender. It makes for a much smoother application,” the Poosh article reported.

Kylie actually used this mixing palette while giving her older sister a makeover in a video for the cosmetics entrepreneur’s YouTube channel, which she uploaded on Feb. 26. There were many fun moments that happened amid the makeover video, besides all the makeup tips: for instance, Kourtney phoned Kim Kardashian and confronted the SKIMS boss over her infamous “least exciting to look at” insult!

Of course, Kourtney is very exciting to look at (and Kim now regrets ever saying otherwise). Kylie also looked very exciting when she rocked a different oversized dress for an Instagram post shared on Feb. 26. That time, the Kylie Cosmetics founder made a bold statement in a hot pink shirt dress from Maison Valentino. She joined the many other stars who have turned oversized shirts into high-fashion dresses, like Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens.