Get Ready For Flawless, Picture Perfect Skin With These Incredible & Accessible Foundations

With these easy-to-apply formulas, your foundation will not only glide on but will look like it was applied by a professional.

Finding an ideal foundation doesn’t have to be a harrowing experience, and, if you know your skin type and specific foundation needs, it can be as easy picking your favorites from our list below. These tried and true foundation options are all highly rated and come in a variety of hydrating formulas that are guaranteed to meet your needs. We have included medium-to-full coverage ones with matte finishes, lightweight formulas, and even one option with special light diffusers that is ideal for all your selfies or Instagram videos.

1. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

This foundation has a cult following for a reason: it provides an ideal matte and poreless finish that never looks cakey and will last all day. Ideal for normal-to-oily skin types, this formula provides medium coverage and is formulated with clay and micro-powders to blur pores and stop shine all day. This foundation comes in an amazing 37 shades and applies easily with a brush, beauty blender, or even your fingers for a flawless finish. $5, amazon.com

2. Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation, Creamy Natural

If aging skin is a concern, this 3-in-1 foundation has partnered with a skincare giant to merge science and makeup for a product that will reduce wrinkles, even skin tone, and deliver firming hydration. A special hyaluronic complex and vitamin C work to hydrate and keep your skin healthier while a generous shade range allows you to choose your perfect color. $12, amazon.com

3. Wet ‘N Wild Photo Focus Foundation

This high-performing foundation is formulated with a matte, light-diffusing complex to help prevent white cast in photos to deliver a radiant-looking complexion. This foundation also provides a second-skin finish that is buildable for a flawless complexion in any kind of light, has a matte finish, and comes in 20 different color options. $4, amazon.com

4. Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation

If you want a full coverage foundation that lasts up to 24 hours, this is a great option. It provides an amazing, perfected look with a matte finish that easily glides onto the skin and blends seamlessly. Even though the finish is matte, this foundation also has a unique velvety texture that will provide all-day hydration to leave your skin feeling moisturized and looking fresh. $5, amazon.com

5. L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Foundation

Similar to the option above, this foundation provides medium-to-full, buildable coverage that can last up to 24 hours. It has a demi-matte finish that feels light as air, won’t fall flat throughout the day, and will create a smooth, clear complexion, without feeling heavy. Apply this foundation sparingly with your fingers, makeup sponge, or foundation brush depending on preference and build to desired coverage without worry of cake face. $9, amazon.com