Shirt Dresses: Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle & 10 More Stars Rock The Stylish Trend For Summer

From Gigi Hadid to Meghan Markle, the stars have been loving the latest summer trend – a shirt dress & they proved there are tons of different ways to style the piece!

With summer officially here, some of our favorite celebs have found the perfect option to wear – a shirt dress – and everyone from Gigi Hadid to Meghan Markle has been rocking the trend. Not only are shirt dresses perfect for the hot weather, but they’re also super versatile, as they can be worn dressed up or down with the right accessories. Gigi is always trying out the hottest trends and thanks to fashion month, we got to see Gigi in a ton of gorgeous outfits. The supermodel stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, when she opted to wear a neon yellow Coperni Shirt Dress. The long-sleeve button-down frock was fitted to Gigi’s petite figure while the entire front was button-down and the cuffs were extra long. She accessorized the collared frock with a pair of mid-length brown leather Jimmy Choo Maxima Boots, a Staud Moon Bag in Carmel Snake, a pair of Ame Totem Small Hoop Earrings, and an Anita Ko Hepburn Necklace.

Meghan, on the other hand, is no stranger to shirt dresses and she has been wearing them a ton. She headed to South Africa on a royal tour with Prince Harry and son, Archie, when she wore her first shirt dress of the trip. The Duchess of Sussex visited the District Six Museum in Cape Town on Sept. 23, when she slipped into a stunning blue button-down Veronica Beard dress, which she first wore on her royal tour of Tonga, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, in October of last year, when she was pregnant with Archie. The flowy, bright blue midi dress was loose-fitting and belted, cinching in her tiny waist, while the front of the skirt featured two little slits. She topped the look off with a pair of black Castañer Carina espadrille wedges. She rocked yet another shirt dress during a visit to Youth Employment Services in Johannesburg on Oct. 2, when she threw on a cream midi dress with a slit on the front that revealed her legs.

Kendall Jenner also tried the trend when she was out in NYC during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. The model wore a sheer black long-sleeve Ports 1961 Spring 2019 mini dress which she styled with a pair of black leather knee-high boots, Alain Mikli Armitage Sunglasses, and a Staud Moon Bag in Saddle Lizard-Embossed.

So many other celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Meghan Trainor, and more have tried out the trend, as well as models on the runway this Spring 2020 season, including Kaia Gerber. You can see all of the best celeb shirt dress looks when you click through the gallery above!