Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Going Makeup Free While Isolating

Since the entire world is in isolation from the coronavirus pandemic, some of our fave stars are looking gorgeous while going au naturel & completely makeup-free!

Being stuck in isolation or quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic has truly brought the entire world together and some of our favorite celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, 34, and Emily Ratajkowski, 28, have been going completely makeup-free. Chrissy headed to the beach in Malibu on March 15 when she rocked a fresh face, without any makeup, throwing her highlighted blonde hair up into a messy bun atop her head. She looked absolutely gorgeous with a slight tan and rosy cheeks, not needing makeup at all. As for her outfit, she rocked a long silk gold floral Josie Natori Ginkgo Printed Robe.

Meanwhile, Emily has been stepping out and about in New York City rocking a slew of athleisure looks with not an ounce of makeup. Emily was out in NYC on March 15 when she chose not to get dolled up, leaving her black hair down and natural. She rocked a pair of black Kith Bleeker Sweatpants with a matching baggy Kith Williams III Hoodie. On top of the sweatshirt, she threw on an oversized black Levi’s Dad Trucker Jacket and she accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike Air Max Sneakers, Vera Wang Grace Sunglasses, and a Oneohtrix Point Never Opn Hat.

Katie Holmes, 41, opted out of makeup when she was out in New York City on March 16 when she threw her brown hair up into a messy bun, choosing to wear no makeup and instead, she rocked a pair of oversized sunglasses. She embraced the cozy and natural look as she wore a pair of baggy black Park City Utah sweatpants with a white T-shirt and a fuzzy gray Patagonia zip-up sweatshirt. She topped her look off with a pair of Gucci sneakers.

