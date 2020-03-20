Halsey Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A Face Mask While Stocking Up On Groceries

Right before the Governor of California told his state to ‘Stay At Home’ and not spread the coronavirus, Halsey made one last grocery run – and still managed to look incredible.

She left her makeup at home, but Halsey, 25, made sure to bring her face mask when she swung by Erewhon Market on Mar. 19. Hours before California Gov. Gavin Newson issued a state-wide “Stay At Home” order, Halsey stopped by the Los Angeles marketplace to pick up a few last-minute supplies. With a black mask, a faded Teddy Pendergrass t-shirt, a pair of high-waisted, pinstripe trousers, and a pair of docs, Halsey maintained her punk rock chicness during this time of coronavirus. This might be the last time fans see Halsey out and about for the time being, so they better take a good, long look.

Gov. Newsom issued the mandatory “Stay At Home” order late on Thursday night after 19 people have died and at least 1,000 have tested positive for COVID-19. The order allows Californians to continue to visit gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores, takeout, and delivery restaurants, banks and laundromats, according to the LA Time. They can leave their homes to care for a relative or a friend or to see healthcare services themselves. Other than that, residents should stay indoors when they can.

It’s gotten so bad that the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams had to ask one of the most influential people on the planet to urge people to follow the order – and Kylie Jenner happily obliged. “Hey guys, Happy self-quarantine,” the 22-year-old billionaire told her millions of followers. “The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning, and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you could see me and hear me. Please stay inside you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine.”

Plenty of celebs – from Halsey to Kylie – are practicing self-quarantine and social distancing. Some are more successful at it than others. Cody Simpson said that on Day 6 of isolation that he was “starting to crack,” and Ellen DeGeneres was so bored that she decided to ring up her equally bored celebrity friends. Jennifer Aniston seemed to handle the quarantine well, thanks to her dog, Clyde. She shared a video of her pooch having “deep quarantine thoughts,” perhaps about how everyone needs to do their part to “flatten the curve.”