Beyonce Rocks A Sexy Thong Bodysuit For Cheeky New Ivy Park Campaign – Watch

Beyonce wowed fans by wearing an incredibly flattering light brown latex bodysuit from her Ivy Park collection in a new social media video.

Beyonce, 39, knows how to get her fans’ attention and that’s exactly what she keeps doing with her Ivy Park promotional posts! The singer was at it again in a light brown latex thong bodysuit from the popular activewear brand in a new video posted on the company’s Instagram page on Feb. 20 and it was definitely eye-catching. In the clip, she showed off all kinds of clothing items from her Icy Park collection in various pics but it was the bodysuit one that really had people talking.

In the snapshot, which you can see here, she is looking at the camera with a fierce look while doing an over-the-shoulder pose. Her bare behind is on full display in the figure-flattering bodysuit and she’s wearing matching thigh-high heeled boots. Her long wavy locks are on down and on point and she’s wearing white nail polish on her nails.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the epic video that included the bodysuit pic and they were full of compliments! “Cuuuuute,” one follower wrote while another said “love this.” Many others left heart-eyed emojis that signified how much they loved the former Destiny’s Child member’s looks.

Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park video is just one of many times she’s showed off Icy Park looks that leave fans talking for days. Just five days ago she rocked a long-sleeved pink crop top with white patterns and a matching thong. Before that, she flaunted what appeared to be the same type of bodysuit as the one in Ivy Park’s most recent post while sitting on a white mattress-type material wrapped in plastic.

She was leaning forward in the pics and had one hand touching her cheek in one of them. She also wore white sneakers and gold jewelry as her hair was straightened and tucked under at the ends. Many fans pointed out how her hairstyle gave off Destiny’s Child vibes since the talented artist was known for having a similar one during her days with the mega girl group.