Beyonce Models Hot Pink Crop Top & Matching Thong In Sexy Campaign Pic For Ivy Park

Beyonce took to Instagram to share a brand new pic of herself looking gorgeous in a hot pink Ivy Park outfit while showing off her incredible figure.

Beyonce, 39, is at it again with the Ivy Park promo pics! The singer has been posting various Instagram snapshots of herself modeling pieces from the activewear line‘s Icy park collection and her latest is one of the most eye-catching. In the photo, she is leaning toward one side while sitting on her knees in front of a fur-lined jeep and wearing a figure-flattering pink and white outfit. Check out the pic HERE!

The outfit included a long-sleeved pink crop top with white patterns and stripes on it and a matching thong. She is holding onto one side of her behind as she also wears white sneakers and pointed sunglasses and flaunts white manicured nails. Her long locks are curled and mostly down.

“ICY PARK 🧊 FEB 19 adidas.com FEB 20 select stores globally #adidasxIVYPARK #IVYPARK,” Beyonce wrote in the caption for the epic pic. It didn’t take long for her followers to respond with compliments.

“OMG yes,” one follower wrote while another joked that they needed to get their “inhaler.” A third called her “beautiful” and many more left her heart-eyed emojis.

Before Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park pic, she wowed her fans in a similar outfit at the end of last month. The beauty posed in front of the same fur-lined jeep while wearing the same crop top and matching pants. She also topped off the look with pointy boots of the same color and design that went over her feet and had on the same pointy mirrored sunglasses as her most recent snapshot.

Bey posed for other memorable photos at the beginning of this month but this time, she wore a brown latex Ivy Park bodysuit. In this snapshots, she gave off some serious Destiny’s Child vibes due to her straight hair that was curled at the bottom. She was leaning and laying forward on what appeared to be a giant white mattress or couch of some kind that was wrapped in plastic and looked incredible.