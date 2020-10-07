Destiny’s Child Then & Now: See Beyonce, Kelly, & Michelle Through The Years From BFFs To Music Superstars

Twenty-two years later, Destiny’s Child is still one of the most popular groups of all time. See how Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle have changed over the years!

When Destiny’s Child burst onto the scene in 1998, fans knew that they were witnessing something special unfold. But the massive success that the three most famous members — Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams — have experienced over the following 20 years was something to behold. The three women dominated as a girl group, and have thrived as solo artists and in their personal lives. We’ve compiled some of their best photos over the years that easily demonstrate that journey!

When Destiny’s Child formed, they were a quartet, featuring Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. They released their famed album The Writing’s on the Wall in 1999, featuring their iconic hit “Say My Name”. When LeToya and LaTavia quit in 2000 and Michelle joined the group, Destiny’s Child was at its most powerful. The now-trio released tracks like “Independent Women” and “Bootylicious”, cementing their status as pop icons.

Kelly, now 39, first ventured into solo music in 2002, during Destiny’s Child‘s two-year hiatus. She released the smash hit album Simply Deep, which featured her famous track with Nelly, “Dilemma”. Over the years, Kelly has released more solo music and dabbled with acting. She announced in October 2020 that she’s expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon. The couple welcomed son Titan Witherspoon in 2014.

Michelle, now 41, found success as a gospel singer during Destiny’s Child’s two-year hiatus, and continued in the genre after the group’s 2006 split. She ventured into pop music, as well, releasing her solo album Unexpected in 2008. The album included the huge hits “We Break the Dawn and “The Greatest”. Michelle sang for President Barack Obama twice at the White House, and starred in a West End production of Chicago, the first Black woman to be cast in the production. She was engaged to professional sports chaplain Chad Johnson; the couple sadly split in 2018.

Where to begin with Beyonce? The singer, now 39, is a bonafide legend, first going solo in 2003 with the album Dangerously in Love. After releasing hits like “Crazy in Love” and “Naughty Girl”, Beyonce signaled that she was here to stay. Beyonce has released seven albums full of hits, most recently The Lion King: The Gift. Her resume also includes documentaries and visual albums like Life Is But A Dream, Homecoming, Lemonade, and Black is King.

She’s now, of course, married to Jay-Z and has three beautiful kids: Blue Ivy, 7, and two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. She’s staged a number of Destiny’s Child reunions over the years, including during her Super Bowl halftime show in 2013, and during her epic 2018 Coachella set.