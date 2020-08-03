Michelle Williams Claps Back After Troll Asks Why She’s Not In Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’

Michelle Williams gave the best answer when a troll questioned why she wasn’t included in Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ visual album, especially since fellow ‘Destiny’s Child’ member Kelly Rowland appeared.

While fans were hoping for a mini-Destiny’s Child reunion in Beyonce‘s brilliant new visual album Black Is King, they were treated to just Kelly Rowland appearing in two videos. Third DC member Michelle Williams praised the brilliance of the overall work in an Instagram post, but followers wondered why she wasn’t included in Queen B’s project. Especially Kelly got prominent love and a hug from Bey during the Brown Skin Girl video.

The 41-year-old Michelle even posted a still from Brown Skin Girl of Kelly, 39, and Beyonce, 38, looking at each other and hugging to her Instagram account on Aug. 2, followed by various Beyonce photos of her incredible looks from Black Is King. “When you’re trying to figure out what your favs are from #BlackIsKing! Ehhhhhhh just post ‘em all!!” Michelle wrote. Then one user rudely asked, “Where you at in the film tho?”

Michelle fired back, “I’m in the upper right corner minding my business,” and fans loved her for the clap back. One user @drhollycarter wrote that Michelle’s comment “blessed my soul,” and the singer responded back with a hands in the air emoji. Other fans praised Michelle for giving Beyonce such love and support, while also showing that Bey’s moment with Kelly was one of her “faves” from Black Is King.

@kendragmedia wrote, “Michelle, I love how you never allowed people to come between the bond you have together,” along with red heart emojis, while @yvettenoelschure gushed, “Sisterhood. That DC magic continues. Love you endlessly Michelle.” Fan @avsecqueen commented, “Wondered why you weren’t involved. I know you are happy for them,” as

@dvincent added, “I Love How You Ladies Support Each Other, DC3 Forever,” with red heart emojis.

Kelly had a brief cameo in “Mood 4 Eva,” but was featured more prominently in “Brown Skin Girl.” She was included in a lyric from the song released in 2019 that goes, “Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in,” so naturally she, along with two other song shout-out stars Naomi Campbell, and Lupita Nyong’o were included in the music video.

The moment with Kelly that has fans melting is where she and Beyonce are looking at each other face to face, with gorgeous hair updo’s and their flawless skin showing from the shoulders up. They lip sync over the line, “I’d never trade you for anybody else” with big smiles, then embrace in such a loving hug. Since DC officially parted ways in 2006, Beyonce has gone on to become a global superstar. Bey has brought the Destiny’s Child sisterhood back together onstage twice, including during her 2013 Super Bowl halftime performance and her 2018 headlining show at Coachella.