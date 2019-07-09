Beyonce, Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams Stage Destiny’s Child Reunion At ‘Lion King’ Premiere

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams had Destiny’s Child fans squealing with delight when they all showed up to ‘The Lion King’ premiere on July 9.

We were given a serious piece of nostalgia on the red carpet of The Lion King premiere on July 9 when the ladies of Destiny’s Child all showed up! Kelly Rowland, 38, and Michelle Williams, 38, happily stepped out in their best attire to support their former group member Beyonce, 37, who plays the role of Nala in the live-action reboot of the Disney classic. Although it was a movie premiere and not a Destiny’s Child reunion, it certainly felt like the latter since we rarely get to see the ladies all in one place at the same time.

If their mere presence all together on the carpet wasn’t enough to make Destiny’s Child fans’ hearts dance with joy, perhaps their amazing ensembles did. Kelly showed up to the star-studded event looking fierce in a zebra print mini dress with loose flowing sleeves while Michelle opted for a gorgeous sleeveless fitted silver sheer dress. Beyonce turned heads in a flattering crystal Alexander McQueen blazer dress and had her hair done in a way that only she could pull off.

Kelly, Michelle, and Beyonce’s style is almost as good as their talent and seeing them together again was truly a treat. Destiny’s Child first became a group in 1997 and released their debut album in 1998. After a plethora of hit songs off of their total of five albums, including “Bills, Bills, Bills”, “Independent Women”, “Say My Name” and “Survivor”, they decided to disband in 2005, the same year they released their greatest hits album, #1’s. Although they made appearances in each other’s solo projects over the years since then, it wasn’t until Beyonce’s headlining Coachella performance in Apr. 2018 that they reunited on stage to sing together once again.

We’re hoping their latest appearance at The Lion King premiere means we may see them back on stage together again soon!