The moment we’ve all been waiting for has almost arrived! Our favorite stars arrived on the red carpet at the World Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King, in Hollywood on Tuesday, July 9, and we loved everyone’s looks. There were so many fabulous celebs in attendance, including the entire cast, at the premiere of the film, which is a remake of the original 1994 version.

Beyonce, 37, hit the red carpet in style, looking as glamorous as ever when she arrived in a gorgeous Alexander McQueen crystal chandelier embroidered tuxedo dress with matching crystal jewelry and pin heel sandals, and we loved her look. Not only does Beyonce play the iconic character of Nala in the film, she is also featured in a duet with Donald Glover, 35, to the hit song, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” Donald, who plays the role of Simba, was also in attendance looking dapper in his orange and white plaid suit.

The rest of the cast was also in attendance looking amazing, as always. Billy Eichner, who plays Timon, was there, as well as Seth Rogen, who plays, Pumbaa. Other attendees from the cast included John Oliver, who plays Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala, and JD McCrary as Young Simba. Elton John was also at the premiere, considering he created music for the original film and created a new song for this film, titled, “Never Too Late.” There were so many amazing red carpet arrivals, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

The highly anticipated film, directed by Jon Favreau, takes place in Africa and revolves around the life of a future king, Simba, played by Donald, who is set to take the place of his father, King Mufasa. Despite most of the kingdom welcoming Simba and being exciting about the future king, Mufasa’s brother, Scar, fights to get rid of Simba. Throughout the film, Simba tries to regain his kingdom and the throne, through the help of his best friend Nala, played by Beyonce. Luckily, fans don’t have to wait much longer to see the film, as it officially hits theaters on July 19.