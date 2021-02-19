Beyonce’s New Ivy Park Collection Has Finally Arrived & You Can Shop It Right Here

Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection has officially dropped & you can shop the entire collection, right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection, Icy Park, has just launched. The highly anticipated collection features clothing in an array of bold prints, colors, and fabrics including latex. From skintight leggings to cropped jackets, you will be obsessed with the new collection and you can shop our top picks below.

1. MONOGRAM SHORT TIGHTS

We’re loving these skintight high-waisted pink shorts that have cool geometric designs on them. They’re perfect to wear alone with a cropped sweatshirt or with the matching long-sleeve top. $55, adidas.com

2. MESH MONOGRAM TIGHTS (PLUS SIZE)

The entire collection features all of the clothing in plus sizes and we especially love these high-waisted leggings covered in a geometric print. They have sexy and practical mesh inserts down the legs to make them breathable and flexible so you can wear them to work out or to just lounge around. $85, adidas.com

3. LOW-SUPPORT TRIANGLE BRA

This sexy bra is low-impact but is great for lounging around. It has a Y-back and a super lowcut V-neck that shows off ample cleavage. You can rock it with the matching leggings or mix and match with any pair of leggings you want. It’s super comfortable and breathable, too! $45, adidas.com

4. MEDIUM-SUPPORT SKI TAG BRA

We are loving the cool pattern of this bra which is covered in vintage-looking road signs. It provides medium support, has a front zip and hook-and-eye closure in the back to provide you with a lift. The super thick straps are extra comfortable and adjustable. $75, adidas.com

5. LATEX BODYSUIT

Leave it to Beyonce to make a latex bodysuit look unbelievably sexy. This tight and glossy one-piece has molded cups to give your chest a lift and its skintight. It has a full thong bottom so no lines will show through if you rock it with pants or leggings. $70, adidas.com

6. MEDIUM-SUPPORT MONOGRAM CUTOUT BRA

This compression bra can be used as a bra or a crop top and it has a front zip and a hook-and-eye closure in the back which provides a nice lift and medium support. The cool pattern gives it some pizazz and it would look great with leggings or sweatpants. $75, adidas.com