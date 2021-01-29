‘The Hills’ Star Heidi Montag Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit For New TikTok Filmed By Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt can’t get enough of his wife! ‘The Hills’ star posted a gorgeous video of Heidi Montag trying on lingerie on TikTok and told fans how ‘thankful’ he is for her.

She’s bringing sexy back! Spencer Pratt couldn’t help but show off his stunning wife, Heidi Montag, in a scandalous TikTok showing The Hills star trying on lingerie at an upscale boutique. In the brief clip, which you can see below, Heidi poses with her hands on her hips, looking over her shoulder, while rocking a white thong bodysuit from La Perla. The sexy bodysuit featured a completely sheer back, and when she turned around, a low neckline covered in black french lace.

Spencer, naturally, set it to Justin Timberlake‘s “SexyBack” and wrote in the caption that he’s “so thankful for how sexy @heidimontag is!!!!” He indicated in the hashtags that they were at the store “shopping for Hills scenes,” but didn’t explain further what that meant. He also called his wife of 13 years a “hot mom” and told her that she needed to buy the bodysuit asap.

The Hills: New Beginnings star’s TikTok account is actually full of gorgeous videos of Heidi. He recently posted a throwback video of Heidi frolicking in the surf during a vacation to the Bahamas. The reality TV star emerges from the ocean James Bond-style with a snorkeling mask on her head to show her husband a seashell. But his camera’s trained on her amazing bikini body instead!

The couple, who met while filming the MTV reality show in the early aughts (and became the show’s villains) have been inseparable ever since. They welcomed a son together, Gunner Stone Pratt, in October 2017. Now, the family is busy as ever filming The Hills reboot with some of the other OGs.