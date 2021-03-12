Kylie Jenner Rocks Nearly-Sheer Baby Blue Jumpsuit In Hot New Pics: Call Me ‘Miss Jenner’

Kylie Jenner looked like the ‘main character’ in the latest entry of her fashion playbook: a sheer jumpsuit from Poster Girl, paired with $1,245 PVC heels.

Kylie Jenner is the “main character” in our lives, and this protagonist goes by Miss Jenner. The 23-year-old makeup entrepreneur declared that she is “the main character” and called herself “miss jenner” under a set of saucy photos taken on a couch in the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. Kylie shared the hot photos on March 12, which had us thinking of another alias for the famous fashionista: boss!

Although Kylie sold 51 percent of her makeup company to beauty conglomerate Coty in Nov. 2019, the company president still looked in charge in the sheer baby blue ” Jetta Jumpsuit” from Poster Girl. As expected of the fashion-forward Jenner, this jumpsuit is not available to the public yet (however, you can pre-order the $216 piece). The jumpsuit, which Poster Girl called “fishnet shapewear,” was one-of-a-kind with lace material featuring a dainty polka dot material. Sexy cutouts ran down the middle of this sultry jumpsuit, which were held together by crystal heart embellishments.

Kylie took the boldness of this already sultry jumpsuit to the next level by wearing a punk rock leather coat from Chrome Hearts, and Gianvito Rossi‘s Crystal Embellished PVC Sandals that retail for $1,245. Since these photos were snapped inside the Kylie Cosmetics office, Kylie of course wore one of her company’s deep red lip kits to top off the spicy ensemble. While Kylie usually lets her mermaid-length extensions down, she wore her raven tresses in a curly updo for the little photo shoot.

Kylie is getting ready for spring in bright and fun colors. In addition to this baby blue Poster Girl jumpsuit, she looked sweet and flirty in Natalia Fedner‘s baby pink crochet lingerie set in a Kylie Skin campaign this March. The cosmetics mogul was promoting her skincare brand’s $32 sunscreen oil — which she revealed was her “favorite way to feel sexy” — and posted the photos to Instagram on March 11. When Kylie doles out tips on how to be sexy, we take notes!