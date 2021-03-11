Kylie Jenner Rocks Hot Pink Lingerie & Admits Wearing It Is Her ‘Favorite Way To Feel Sexy’ — Pics

Va-va-voom! Kylie Jenner sported just her sunscreen oil and a silk chiffon lingerie set as she posed for her latest skincare campaign.

Kylie Jenner always knows how to turn up the heat for her photoshoots. The 23-year-old didn’t disappoint with her latest campaign for Kylie Skin’s ultra-popular sunscreen oil ($32). Kylie rocked a super flirty crochet pink lingerie set by celeb-favorite line Natalia Fedner as she posed on the ground, showing off her oiled-up legs and arms. The ensemble included a stomach-baring cropped tank top and low-rise, string tie bottom. In two photos, Kylie appeared to fold up the top to reveal more of her stomach as she sat in front of an all-pink backdrop.

She added an on-trend clear sandal as she posed for the shoot, showing off her fresh yellow pedicure. In other photos, she held up the white sunscreen bottle to her face. “make sure you pick up your sunscreen oil on KylieSkin.com.. summer will be here before you know it,” she wrote in her caption on Thursday, March. 11. She added the sunscreen is “my favorite way to feel sexy while staying protected.”

While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for her glam makeup, she went for a more natural look for the Kylie Skin shoot. Kylie’s flawless complexion glowed on the photo set as she appeared to wear just a light, dewy blush, glossy balm, and lashes. She opted to keep her naturally dark long hair in a loose beach wave cascading down her back, adding a touch of glamour with a silver drop earring.

Kylie originally dropped her highly anticipated sunscreen in May 2020 with a super steamy campaign. In a teaser shared, the mom-of-one wore just a nude bandeau top and bottom as she seductively spritzed the SPF 30 product on her body before rubbing it in. In an earlier video taken poolside at her new $36.5 mansion, Kylie once again showed off how she uses the sunscreen in a black bikini. Mary J. Blige‘s song played in the background over the slow-mo clip, which was likely taken by BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. “It’s getting hot out here,” she teased.

The makeup mogul expanded into the skincare industry back in 2019 with just a curated collection of six products, including her cult status Vanilla Milk Toner and Walnut Face Scrub. She’s extensively added to her offerings in the last year and a half, including face masks, serums, and lip scrubs. Last fall, she also reloeased her Insta-worthy Rose Bath collection with an ultra-sexy campaign!

Kylie sported a blush Fleur du Mal bodysuit as she showed off her bright red hair in a tub in the gorgeous photos. “I think it all starts with feeling good in your own skin. I think it’s so important to take care of yourself from the inside out and that starts with skin care and taking time to do things that you love,” Kylie said of her line to Glamour back in 2019.