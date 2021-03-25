Christina Aguilera Stuns In Skintight Top & Sweats While Showing Off A Lara Croft Braid — Pic

Christina Aguilera looked incredible in her latest Instagram post, rocking an all-gray outfit and a long braid just like Lara Croft!

Christina Aguilera was at it again on the ‘Gram, showing off one of her fiercest looks yet! The Grammy winning singer, 40, took to Instagram on March 24 and showed of a monochromatic, gray outfit, which featured a skintight, long sleeve top and a pair of loose sweatpants. Christina also added a pair of heels to her look, just to add a bit of sass and style.

Along with her monochromatic outfit, Christina’s best accessory was her hairstyle. The “Candyman” songstress sported a bold, long Lara Croft-like braid reminiscent of when stars like Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander took on the iconic role of the action heroine. Christina pulled off the look perfectly, and you can see the comparison between her look above and how it’s been worn before with the photo below!

Fans have been absolutely mesmerized by Christina’s fashion choices as of late. Prior to this latest post, Xtina was showing her fans one of her favorite trends of the winter season: leather pants! A number of posts she shared to Instagram featured the singer sporting the look along with fitted turtlenecks. The style totally accentuated Christina effortlessly, and she looked incredible in the bold statement.

But when she’s not making fashion moves on the ‘Gram, Christina is hard at work in the studio working on her forthcoming album. Thus far, the singer has shown her fans a few snapshots of her time in the studio, where she’s vigorously writing down lyrics, taking notes, and working with music engineers on her new tunes. Christina is clearly so excited to get back to her craft and get new music out there, and that was so evident with a post she shared on March 3.

“So excited & inspired right now,” Christina began the caption to the above post. “Fighters – I can’t wait to share everything with you in time. The craft & commitment to creative is key.” Whether she’s working on new music or working a fresh new fashion trend, we cannot wait to see what Xtina shares next!