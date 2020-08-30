Christina Aguilera Channels Madonna’s ‘Blonde Ambition’ Look With Ponytail & Black Jacket — See Pics

Christina Aguilera shared a sneak peek of her upcoming ‘Mulan’ inspired performance on ‘GMA’, stunning with a sexy red lip & black blazer!

Christina Aguilera, 39, gave us serious Madonna vibes in her latest Instagram post! With her red lip and sleek bun, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer channelled Madge’s iconic 1990 look from her epic “Blonde Ambition” world tour. Adding a cherry red nail to match, Christina could be seen holding an old-school microphone as she prepared for an upcoming performance of her iconic song “Reflection.” She tagged her glam squad — including hair stylist Rob Talty and makeup guru Etienne Ortega — in the Aug. 30 post, teasing a shoot for a virtual performance!

“Something special for you guys tomorrow on @goodmorningamerica,” the New York native captioned the carousel post, including a microphone, music, and sparkle emoji. Christina looked so chic in a black blazer, adding an ’80s inspired pair of sunglasses and varied rings to toe the look together. She then added the hashtag “#Reflection” in the caption, letting her 6.9 million Instagram followers know what she’ll be singing on the ABC morning show. The 1998 ballad was Christina’s debut single (yes, pre 1999’s “Genie In Bottle”) and the soundtrack to the animated film Mulan.

While Disney’s upcoming live action Mulan film won’t feature the original songs in the film the way that Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast did, Christina will once again be included on the soundtrack! The 39-year-old confirmed she had recorded a new version of the single during one of her “Xperience” concerts in Las Vegas last February. “The live action Mulan is coming out by the way,” she said on stage. “You have to go see it. I recorded a new ‘Reflection’ and new material for the movie. I’ve been working on that, but this is the original,” she said, before performing the Matthew Wilder written tune.

The music video for the new version dropped on Aug. 28, and Christina sounded just as amazing as she did 22 years ago. “My new rendition of @mulan’s #Reflection is out now! I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I’ve become, having grown up in this business, till now…So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take of ‘Reflection’,” she wrote on Instagram just two days ago.

The trailer for the new Mulan looks epic, and many are counting down to the film’s highly anticipated release! The movie — staring actress Liu Yifei in the title role — was originally slated for its’ theatrical debut on March 27, but has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney eventually confirmed they were going ahead with Mulan‘s release in an entirely new way on Sept. 4: for a premium price on their new streaming platform Disney+.