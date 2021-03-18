Dylan & Cole Sprouse Then & Now: From Kids In ‘Big Daddy’ To All Grown Up On ‘Riverdale’ & More

Dylan and Cole Sprouse have grown up before our eyes. In honor of ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ anniversary, see the twins then and now.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse, both 28, are a pair of Hollywood’s most famous twins. The brothers started acting at a very early age, often taking on the same role. They notably played Patrick Kelly in the series Grace Under Fire from 1993 to 1998. Dylan and Cole’s breakout role was in 1999 when they both played Julian in the film Big Daddy with Adam Sandler. Never forget Scuba Steve!

In one of their few separate gigs when they were kids, Cole began playing Ben, Ross Geller’s son, on Friends in 2001. Dylan and Cole became Disney Channel stars when they began starring in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2005. They played twin brothers who live in the lavish Tipton Hotel with their single mom.

After the show ended in 2008, the twins went on to star in the spinoff The Suite Life on Deck. That show also ran for 3 seasons. Dylan and Cole reprised the roles of Zack and Cody one final time for The Suite Life Movie in 2011. After that, Dylan and Cole took an extended break from acting. The brothers enrolled at New York University. They graduated in 2015.

After finishing up college, the brothers decided to return to acting. Cole landed the role of Jughead Jones on Riverdale, which is currently in its fifth season. Dylan started out in films like Dismissed and Banana Split. He recently starred as Trevor in After We Collided. Twenty years after his first leading role in Big Daddy, Cole starred in the film Five Feet Apart. He played a cystic fibrosis patient named Will Newman who falls in love with a fellow patient.

As for whether or not the brothers will act together again, Dylan told HollywoodLife in 2020, “It would have to be right. A lot of the times when they want to cast my brother and I, it’s really stupid sh*t. So it would have to be something good and tasteful.”

The twins also have other interests besides acting. Dylan is also a co-owner and brewmaster of the All-Wise Meadery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Cole is a talented photographer and has photographed for Teen Vogue, W Magazine, and more.

As for their personal lives, Dylan has been dating model Barbara Palvin since 2018. Cole dated his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart for a few years before splitting in 2020. Cole was spotted holding hands with model Ari Fournier in March 2021.