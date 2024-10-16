Barbara Palvin: 5 Things To Know About Dylan Sprouse’s Wife

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are married! The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star, 32, and his now-wife, 31, have been together for several years and reportedly tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in a settlement near Budapest, Hungary. This news comes come shortly after they announced their engagement. Want to know more? Find out everything you need to know about Dylan’s wife here!

Barbara Is A Model

Like her husband, Barbara is also in the entertainment business, but a very different side of it. While Dylan is an actor, she’s a model! She’s currently represented by IMG Models Worldwide, according to her Instagram bio. She’s appeared in a bunch of different fashion publications, like Vogue, Glamour, Elle, and more. She’s also appeared in campaigns for H&M, Armani Exchange, and Victoria’s Secret. She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019 and recently walked the runway at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She has also modeled in fashion shows for major designers such as Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, and others.

She Was Born & Raised In Hungary

Barbara grew up in Budapest, Hungary, where she was born and got married. She was discovered to model when she was just 13. She opened up about getting discovered in a 2010 interview with W magazine. “[I grew up] In an average family in Budapest. I was born there and we still live there. We often went out of town to a small village in the countryside to visit my grandmother and great-grandmother,” she said. “I was walking on the street with my mother in Budapest, near where I live, when Balazs, who’s now my manager (Icon Model Management), saw me. He asked me if I could go to their office and took some test photos. Then I started modeling.”

As part of their courtship, Barbara brought him to meet her parents in Hungary, she revealed in a 2019 interview with W. Dylan admitted that there was a bit of a language barrier, but the model still gave him advice on Hungarian traditions.

She’s Dabbled In Acting

While she’s primarily a model, Barbara is also a bit of an actress. She made her movie debut in 2014 in a live-action adaptation of Hercules, where she played Antimache. She’s also appeared in the TV show Love Advent and the movie Tyger Tyger. Her most recent appearance was in the 2023 short film Serpentine, per IMDb.

She Started Dating Dylan In 2018

Dylan and Barbara’s love story began how many modern romances do: over social media. The actor revealed that he met her at a party and decided to shoot his shot. “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DM,” he said in the previously mentioned W interview.”I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

He revealed after she didn’t respond to his message, he went out to China to work on a movie, and it wasn’t until months later that she messaged him back. The rest as they say is history! The pair have been going strong ever since.

Her Favorite Models Are Kate Moss & Natalia Vodianova

As a rising star in the modeling world, Barbara has drawn comparisons to some of the biggest names in the business, most notably Natalia Vodianova. She revealed that Natalia along with Kate Moss were some of her faves in a 2010 Q&A with Blue. She said that she looked up Natalia after the comparisons. “A lot of people say to me I look like [Natalia Vodianova], so I looked her on the internet and I fell in love with her!” she told the outlet.