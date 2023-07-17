Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin 1 Month After Announcing Engagement: Report

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum Dylan Sprouse is a married man! According to a report by local online news outlet Bors Online, the Disney Channel alum, 30, married model Barbara Palvin, 29, in Hungary, in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in a settlement near Budapest. The outlet also ran photos of the bride wearing a gorgeous white plunging silk gown with a tulle cathedral veil, a jeweled choker, and white tulle opera gloves. She positively glowed as she walked towards the ceremony, several men in tuxedos lingering nearby ahead of the big moment.

The beautiful ceremony was the culmination of a romance that began back in 2017, when the duo met at a party. Dylan admitted that she caught his attention, and later he slid into her DMs — but Barbara didn’t respond to the star for quite some time. “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs,” the actor told W Magazine back in 2019. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

But in 2018, it all came together. The stunning model messaged him back and eventually flew to China to visit him as he was there for a shoot. By June of 2018, they were officially an exclusive couple and in August they went Instagram official for his birthday. “Even though it’s your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all ♥️🤗,” she captioned a sweet Instagram pic of the couple. “Happy birthday Boss Baby 🎂.”

They moved in together in January of 2019, taking the romance to the next level. In March of 2022, reports emerged that they’d become engaged after Barbara was seen with a ring on her ring finger. “Dylan and Barbara are engaged,” a source for Entertainment Tonight said at the time. “They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can’t wait to start this new chapter together.”

Finally, on June 15, they confirmed they were engaged and shared their plans for a wedding Barbara’s home country of Hungary. “I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up and the places I went to,” the model told V Magazine. “I feel like a lot of people will learn more about me this way. I know there was no way we could have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

Dylan also sweetly shared what marriage means to him. “I think the definition of marriage is very different for our generation than what it meant for the previous one,” he said. “For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly,

and being your partner.”