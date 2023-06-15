Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Confirm They’ve Been Engaged For 9 Months & Spill Wedding Plans

(UPDATE: 6/15/2023) Dylan and Barbara sat down with Dylan’s brother, Cole Sprouse, to dish on their engagement for the first time in the June 2023 edition of V Magazine. In the interview, they revealed that they’d actually gotten engaged in September 2022, so they were able to keep it a secret for more than six months before the public caught wind of what went down. They also spilled tea on the upcoming wedding, which will take place in Barbara’s home country of Hungary.

“I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up and the places I went to,” she shared. “I feel like a lot of people will learn more about me this way. I know there was no way we could have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

(ORIGINAL STORY): We hear wedding bells! In early March, it was reported that model Barbara Palvin, 29, was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger, and now a source told Entertainment Tonight, on Mar. 21, that she is reportedly engaged to The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum Dylan Sprouse, 30! “Dylan and Barbara are engaged,” the outlet’s insider claimed. “They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can’t wait to start this new chapter together.” The Disney Channel alum and Barbara have yet to confirm the news themselves at the time of publication.

As previously mentioned, ET reported that in “early March” the duo attended the Mammoth Film Festival, where the brunette beauty was spotted wearing what seemed to be an engagement ring. Although their reps did not confirm the news at the time, a separate source gushed about the couple to the same outlet at the time. “Barbara and Dylan seemed so happy and comfortable together all weekend during Mammoth Film Festival. Dylan let her do her thing at events and she was in a great mood,” they claimed.

“Barbara was a social butterfly and bopped around and talked to different people. They would make sure to check in with each other while they were out and spend time just the two of them too. When they were together, it was clear they were very in love,” the source continued. During the event on Mar. 5, Dylan took to to Instagram to share a carousel of photos along with his gratitude for his team. In addition to The Duel, Dylan is also set to star in the upcoming movie, Beautiful Disaster, alongside Virginia Gardner.

“I have so much pride for this project. Two years ago we embarked on The Duel, a group of friends with a mission to support each other and make films we ourselves would watch. The result is a project I’m immensely thankful for, giving me some of my best friends and memories on set in many years,” his caption of the post began. “As my debut executive producing a project, I couldn’t be more respectful of the hard work everyone put into this. Long story short, support your friends, make cool s***. #mammothff.”

The 30-year-old and his rumored fiancée have been dating since 2018 and have been spotted on several red carpet events together over the years. Last year, Barbara and her man attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together on Mar. 28. She took to Instagram to show off their sexy looks, which featured a stunning black dress with a midriff cut-out, for her part. Dylan wowed in a classic black tuxedo, while he also sported a mustache and beard. “Vanity Fair @dylansprouse,” she captioned the post, along with sparkle emojis.

In light of the rumored engagement, a few fans have already begun to react to the exciting news via Twitter. “Dylan Sprouse is officially engaged @PopCrave do [sic] proud of him he literally deserve it him and his bother [sic] came a long way I will always support them always will love them best thing ever awwww congrats I love you so much I literally have no words,” one fan quipped. Meanwhile, another fan joked, “dylan sprouse might get to marry her but i loved her FIRST!”