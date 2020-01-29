Dylan Sprouse On Reuniting With Twin Brother Cole Onscreen Again: ‘It Would Have To Be Right’

Dylan and Cole Sprouse haven’t worked together onscreen in quite some time so HollywoodLife asked Dylan whether or not fans can expect the twin brothers to reunite in a TV or movie project any time soon.

When Dylan Sprouse, 27, and Cole Sprouse, 27, got their big breaks in Hollywood, they were constantly working together. From Big Daddy to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, it was all about the twin factor. After Suite Life, the brothers went to college and took a break from acting. Since coming back into the acting business, they’ve been working on separate projects. Cole currently stars as Jughead Jones in the hit CW series Riverdale and Dylan has had a number of roles in films and starred in Camila Cabello’s “Consequences” music video.

Fans have been waiting for Dylan and Cole to work together again and HollywoodLife got Dylan’s thoughts on reuniting onscreen in the future. “It would have to be right,” Dylan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Miracle Workers: Dark Ages premiere event at All-Wise Meadery, which Dylan co-founded, in Brooklyn. “A lot of the times when they want to cast my brother and I, it’s really stupid sh*t. So it would have to be something good and tasteful.”

Dylan’s next big project is playing Trevor in the highly-anticipated After We Collided, the sequel to the hit film After. Dylan opened up about why Trevor was a role he wanted to take on. “I read the script and it was effortlessly funny. [Director] Roger Kumble is a wizard with a script, and so actually through my agency I had talked to Roger for a little bit. They were casting it, and I guess I was requested as a fan cast. So they thought that they would reach out to me and talk to me. He sent me the script and I said, ‘Hey, look, I’ve only heard about the first After, I don’t know anything about this one.’ And so I read the script, I liked it, we discussed, he turned it out to be in a timeframe that I could do. And so we did it.”

Dylan knows that the After universe has a “very, very large fanbase.” Dylan had his first interactions with fans recently in Europe when he was over there for Fashion Week with girlfriend Barbara Palvin. The actor said he met a lot of fans at a fan forum. After We Collided also stars Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Selma Blair, Candice King, Charlie Weber, and more. The movie is expected to be released in 2020.