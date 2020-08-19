Cole Sprouse Finally Reveals When He & Lili Reinhart Split & Admits He’ll Always ‘Cherish’ Their Relationship

Cole Sprouse shared an emotional post to Instagram in which he confirmed when he and Lili Reinhart broke up and confessed that he will ‘always feel lucky’ they were together.

Following months of rumors and speculation, Cole Sprouse finally confirmed that he and his former flame, Lili Reinhart, officially split in March 2020 after separating in January. The Riverdale actor, 28, took to Instagram on August 19, posting a beautiful photo of a young woman — likely Lili — gazing at the stunning natural world around her, totally bathed in sunlight. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Cole began the caption to his post.

The actor went on to describe their roughly three-year romance as “an incredible experience, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” he continued. Cole’s caption was incredibly warm, and had nothing but kind words for his former partner, 23, to whom he wished “nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward.”

Cole then went on to tell his over 32 million followers that his succinct, simple message was “all I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.” The Disney Channel alum even wished his former flame the best moving forward by promoting her next project, Chemical Hearts, in his caption. “Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys,” he concluded the caption to his post, adding a red heart emoji.

Throughout their romance, Cole and Lili endured rumors and reports suggesting that they had broken up and gotten back together. But by May 2020, it seemed that a report had all but confirmed what fans had been wondering for some time. The initial report suggested that the two had broken up before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, lining up exactly with Cole’s own word that they separated in January before officially splitting in March.

The former couple are clearly on good terms. Months after their split, Lili made the choice to come out as a “proud bisexual woman” on her Instagram stories in June, which happens to be Pride Month. Since their split, Cole has been spotted with Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and co-star Madelaine Petsche with little sign of those relationships being more than platonic. Regardless, it’s great to see Cole supporting Lili and having nothing but kind words for her months after their split.