Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Face New Breakup Report 5 Days After Skeet Ulrich Seemingly Confirmed Split

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly broken up after a nearly three-year relationship and are now ‘quarantining separately’.

It looks like it may sadly be over for Cole Sprouse, 27, and Lili Reinhart, 23. The couple, who have been dating on and off since early 2017, have reportedly called it quits, according to Page Six. “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately,” a source told the outlet. “They remain good friends.”

The breakup news comes just five days after Cole and Lili’s Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich, 50, seemingly let fans know about their split when answering a fan’s question during an Instagram livestream on May 20. “Do you think Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?,” the fan asked Skeet. “I think they were a very cute couple,” he responded, clearly referring to them in the past tense. Skeet’s girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin, who was also on the stream, reiterated what Skeet said when she went ahead to answer the fan’s question as well. “They WERE a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people,” she said.

Although Cole and Lili have yet to confirm a split between them like Skeet and Megan seemed to do, this isn’t the first time they’ve made headlines for the end of their relationship. The lovebirds have had an on-again, off-again romance and they broke things off in July 2019 before getting back together by Sept. of the same year. Their silence on that breakup along with their lack of responses now, seems to prove that they like to keep things private when it comes to their love lives.

It doesn’t appear to be all heartbreak though. Even if Cole and Lili are no longer an item, they still follow each other on social media and Lili recently stuck up for Cole when some online trolls started the “#colesprouseisoverparty” trend on Twitter, so the air seems to definitely be clear between them.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Cole or Lili decide to publicly say anything about the reported breakup soon.