Lili Reinhart Defends Cole Sprouse From ‘Vile’ Haters After Twitter Tries To Cancel Him

While ‘#colesprouseisover’ trended on Twitter, Lili Reinhart made it clear that she’s over the hate. The ‘Riverdale’ star clapped back against the hurtful ‘twitter trend’ with an important PSA.

It’s not too clear why May kicked off with a Twitter hate campaign against Cole Sprouse. However, his Riverdale co-star and girlfriend Lili Reinhart, 23, doesn’t need an explanation — she’d just like people to stop tweeting “#colesprouseisoverparty.” In a series of now-deleted tweets, Lili shared her frustrated thoughts on cancel culture: “Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s–t behind your f–king phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media.. because of this bullying.”

“I don’t tolerate any of that s–t. Bully me? Sure fine,” Lili continued in another tweet. “But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f–king twitter trend? Please…. reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

Lili continued to stress why fans need to stop hopping on Twitter cancel parties, which sometimes start trending from out of the blue (as in Cole’s case). “It’s easy to criticize someone and spew hate because it makes you feel like you have some sort of power over them. Truth is… you don’t. Saying you hate someone or don’t like them gives you absolutely no power over them,” Lili continued in yet another tweet. “You need to tweet about someone you literally don’t know in order to feel like you have something going on in your life? That’s sad. It’s really f–king sad. You want to feel validated or important? Attacking someone online won’t give that to you. Do something helpful with your time and be better.”

Lili made it clear that she won’t stay silent when it comes to cyberbullying. “I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It’s abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need god in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture,” Lili wrote, concluding her Twitter rant.

Meanwhile, Cole, 27, had to recently defend himself against dating rumors, after he was seen leaving the same car as 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber on March 19. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” Cole wrote on his Instagram Story on April 19. “Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji].”

Cole then seemingly addressed his longtime off-again, on-again relationship with Lili, whom he first sparked dating rumors with in early 2017 (shortly after Riverdale premiered). “When I first stepped into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” Cole wrote in another Instagram Story post. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”