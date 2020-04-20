See Message
Cole Sprouse Responds To Rumors He’s Dating Kaia Gerber Instead Of Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse took to his Instagram story to address malicious rumors that he was dating Kaia Gerber and not longtime GF Lili Reinhart, saying he has tolerated ‘a lot of rumors and slander,’ but finally reached his breaking point.

Cole Sprouse was ready to shut down rumors once and for all. In the late hours of April 19, the Riverdale actor, 27, took to his Instagram story to address fan-speculated rumors that he had been dating model Kaia Gerber, 18, and not his co-star Lili Reinhart, 23. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the actor wrote. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.” The actor also wrote in the first slide of his message to “choose humanity,” and urged his fans to “stop being” clowns, adding the emoji to his message.

Cole, who has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Lili since roughly 2017, noted in the second slide of his message, “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle,” he continued.

Finally, Cole posted an “in conclusion” message that read, “please eat my delectable plump a** (Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three).” False claims about Kaia and Cole’s relationship first circulated over social media. Once Cole noticed that fans were feeding into the rumors, he chose to set the record straight on his Instagram story, clearly noting that he is still in a committed relationship Lili. Kaia, meanwhile, was recently linked to Pete Davidson, 26, whom she dated from October 2019 until January 2020.

Lili and Cole quietly started dating in spring 2017 but never confirmed their relationship. In July 2019, the couple split but behavior from both on social media seemingly suggested that their breakup was short lived. By September 2019, the two appeared to be very much back together when Cole took to Instagram and posted a number of images where he could be seen kissing Lili and giving her a lot of love. He sweetly captioned the photos, “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since.”