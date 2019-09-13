Cole Sprouse Passionately Kisses Lili Reinhart In Sweet Birthday Tribute — See Pics

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are officially back together. He posted loving birthday tribute photos giving her passionate kisses as she turns 23.

Despite breakup rumors in July, Cole Sprouse, 27, and Lili Reinhart are doing just fine in their romance. He celebrated his lady turning 23 on Sept. 13 with a series of four photo booth pics posted to his Instagram where he is seen giving her so much love. In one he holds her head with his hand while pulling her in close to his body, while in another he passionately kisses her neck. There’s another where he plants the biggest makeout kiss on her lips. Yep, Riverdale’s Betty and Jughead are together again and feeling so much heat.

Cole captioned the pic, “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since.” It’s true, as her 1996 birth did fall on a Friday the 13th so he really did his homework. Fans went wild for the pic as within 2 hours of posting the photos, his post got over five million likes.

Even fellow celebrities were left hot and bothered by the sexy kissing pics. Their co-star Camila Mendes, 25, who plays Veronica on Riverdale left “😩♥️” emojis in the comments. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 15, wrote “wow.” Singer Keke Palmer, 26, added “😍😍😍😍😍😍” emojis.

The couple reportedly split up two months ago, avoiding each other at a July 20 party at San Diego’s ComicCon and a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they were “separated as much as possible” at press availabilities and photo shoots. An insider at the Entertainment Weekly party told us they overhead Cole saying “We are not in a good place right now. I really think its over.”

But whatever problems they were having, the couple managed to work past them as Lili in a recent interview with Coveteur said, “I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween,” she told the outlet. “I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.”