‘Riverdale’ Stars Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Split After More Than A Year Of Dating

It’s over for Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who have called it quits. The ‘Riverdale’ lovers split amid rumors that their romance was on the rocks.

Cole Sprouse, 26, and Lili Reinhart, 22, have split. The couple, who portray onscreen couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW’s Riverdale, have called time on their romance, HollywoodLife has learned from multiple sources. Hints that their relationship was over became apparent at the Entertainment Weekly party at Comic-Con in San Diego, California on July 20. A source who attended the event observed Cole arriving at the Hard Rock Hotel alone and “clearly upset.” “He seemed to be in a bad mood,” according to the observer. Later, Cole was overheard talking to his friends about Lili saying, “We are not in a good place right now. I really think its over.”

A second source confirmed to HollywoodLife that, while the pair were doing press for Riverdale at Comic-Con, they were “separated as much as possible” during interviews and photo shoots. “I think they may have broken up,” added the source. HollywoodLife has reached out to Cole and Lili’s reps for comment but we’ve yet to receive a response.

Cole and Lili were subject to breakup rumors in weeks leading up to their split. Her mother, Amy Reinhart, apparently shared and then deleted an Instagram Story on June 30, which showed a photo of Lili wearing a shirt that said, “I’d be lots [sic] without you.” Fans of the now ex-couple were frantic on social media with concern that the Riverdale stars were on the rocks. Despite the breakup buzz, neither Cole nor Lili addressed the rumors.

The two first sparked dating rumors following season 1 of the CW series, which aired in 2017. Lili was seen wearing Cole’s jacket at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in July 2017, which led fans to believe they were more than friends. Then, they were spotted kissing and holding hands during the trip to San Diego for the convention.

Soon after the two were seen on multiple occasions together, Cole and Lili often gushed over one another on social media. As usual shy Lili surprisingly got candid about her sex life in an interview with Cosmopolitan in January 2018, where she admitted, “I’m very open sexually. I love to talk about it.”

Nonetheless, she seemed to backpedal on her openness when she told Harper’s Bazaar that she was “not OK” discussing her relationship with Cole, just a few months later in July (2018). “I’m not going to tell you my love story,” she said. “That’s just not appropriate right now.”

Later on that year, Cole took to Instagram to share a topless photo of Lili on her 22nd birthday. “Both the birthday and the gift,” he wrote alongside a photo of the actress with her arms crossed over her bare chest. “My little muse, happy birthday my love.”

While it’s still unclear as to what went wrong between Cole and Lili, it’s a hard day for #SprouseHart stans.